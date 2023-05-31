Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The business had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,135 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 34,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

