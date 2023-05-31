Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $55.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. Delek Logistics Partners has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.
Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.16). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The business had revenue of $269.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners
Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile
Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek Logistics Partners (DKL)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.