National Bankshares Lowers Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$60.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 54.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight Capital raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.50.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at C$38.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$36.38 and a 1-year high of C$53.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

