Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.
Buckle Stock Down 0.5 %
BKE opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.
About Buckle
The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.
