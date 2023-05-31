Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

Buckle Stock Down 0.5 %

BKE opened at $31.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.51. Buckle has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Buckle

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.35% and a net margin of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 733.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

Featured Articles

