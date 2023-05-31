Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LECO. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CL King began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.17.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $175.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.29 and a 200 day moving average of $160.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.55.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $589,190.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $589,190.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,954,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,605,000 after acquiring an additional 63,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,478,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,594,000 after acquiring an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,628,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,137,000 after acquiring an additional 204,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

