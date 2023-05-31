Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the company will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.66 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.16 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 14.29%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$93.54.

TD opened at C$77.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$86.10. The company has a market cap of C$141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$76.40 and a 1 year high of C$97.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Riaz Ahmed sold 37,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.01, for a total transaction of C$3,367,426.32. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

