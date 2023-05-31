Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2023 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$73.83 price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$65.14.

TSE:CM opened at C$57.03 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$53.58 and a one year high of C$71.10. The company has a market cap of C$52.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$58.54.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Victor George Dodig bought 34,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,009,102.50. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

