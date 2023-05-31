Analysts Set Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price at $33.75

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.7 %

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,782 shares of company stock worth $9,677,615. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

