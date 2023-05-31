Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $118.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion
In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,385. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ingredion
Ingredion Price Performance
NYSE:INGR opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
Ingredion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.
About Ingredion
Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingredion (INGR)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.