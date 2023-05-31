Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Receives $118.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $128,261.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,171 shares in the company, valued at $129,032.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,385. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Ingredion Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ingredion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,057,000 after acquiring an additional 46,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ingredion by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,598,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,230,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ingredion by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,473,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,189,000 after buying an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INGR opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.26. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.46.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.34%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Stories

