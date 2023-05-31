Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Down 10.8% in May

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the April 30th total of 6,960,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200 day moving average is $33.73.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.66%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $471,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,571.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $1,563,301.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 14.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 914,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,259,000 after buying an additional 115,395 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,953,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $563,232,000 after buying an additional 741,788 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.