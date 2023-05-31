Analysts Set Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price at $31.33

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQSP. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Squarespace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 691,682 shares in the company, valued at $18,869,084.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 53,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,466,518.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 691,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,869,084.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 28,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $768,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 745,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,126,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. AlpInvest Partners B.V. lifted its position in Squarespace by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 347,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 207,097 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Squarespace by 116.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 95,765 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Squarespace by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 607,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after buying an additional 26,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

SQSP stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $228.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.35 million. Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. Research analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

