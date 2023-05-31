Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $47.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $203,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $37.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.31. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. The company had revenue of $452.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.87 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

