Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives C$51.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$51.75.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATZ. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$63.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Aritzia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Aritzia Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of TSE ATZ opened at C$35.23 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.57. The stock has a market cap of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.11.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.08. Aritzia had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of C$637.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aritzia will post 2.2341615 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

