ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $40.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.
Separately, ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.
ageas SA/NV Trading Up 0.4 %
AGESY stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.00.
ageas SA/NV Increases Dividend
About ageas SA/NV
ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.
