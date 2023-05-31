ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives $40.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Separately, ING Group upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

AGESY stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. ageas SA/NV has a 1-year low of $33.91 and a 1-year high of $52.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.1418 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from ageas SA/NV’s previous dividend of $1.02. This represents a dividend yield of 5.05%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

