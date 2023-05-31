EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Receives $25.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.88.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of EngageSmart from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

EngageSmart Stock Performance

ESMT stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17. EngageSmart has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 139.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at EngageSmart

Institutional Trading of EngageSmart

In related news, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $40,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 838,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 2,355 shares of EngageSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $40,553.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,414.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,286,764 shares of company stock worth $23,462,906 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 277.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 97,409 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 920.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 375,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 338,702 shares during the last quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the first quarter worth $770,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EngageSmart by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after acquiring an additional 30,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 400.0% during the first quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

EngageSmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

Further Reading

