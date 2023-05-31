Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Receives $95.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

KOF has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $77.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a fifty-two week low of $51.96 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 415.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

