Analysts Set Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Target Price at $2,750.00

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,750.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.60) to GBX 2,850 ($35.22) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

