Brokers Issue Forecasts for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.77 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.74%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. CIBC lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $8.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.73. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -138.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,449,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $199,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,806,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,726,000 after purchasing an additional 856,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth $107,390,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,218,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,621,000 after purchasing an additional 309,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,458 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.216 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -716.55%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Services Group, Renewable Energy Group, and Corporate. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.