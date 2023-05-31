Zacks Research Weighs in on Toyota Motor Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu forecasts that the company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toyota Motor’s current full-year earnings is $15.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $137.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.34. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $170.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toyota Motor by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 98.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

