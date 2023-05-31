Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Option Care Health from $39.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 304.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 6,148 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $193,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,716.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

