Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Montreal’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $83.92 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.