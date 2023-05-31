Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.40). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($9.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($8.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.20) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.74) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.84.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $56.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.72. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $37.82 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 284.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $85,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 9,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $447,246.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 173,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,921,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,091. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.2% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after buying an additional 103,541 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 51.5% during the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 323,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 109,832 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 313.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

