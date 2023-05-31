FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ensign Energy Services Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ESI)

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Ensign Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ensign Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ensign Energy Services’ FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.
Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of C$467.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$460.40 million.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 2.7 %
ESI opened at C$2.14 on Monday. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$393.55 million, a P/E ratio of 71.33, a P/E/G ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.26.
About Ensign Energy Services
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
