Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Questor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.10 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Questor Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

Questor Technology stock opened at C$0.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.98. Questor Technology has a twelve month low of C$0.77 and a twelve month high of C$1.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Questor Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.67 million for the quarter.

About Questor Technology

(Get Rating)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.