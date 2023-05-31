FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issued By Desjardins

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $41.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474,796 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $305,412,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,515 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 327.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,874,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

