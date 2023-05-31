FY2023 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Reduced by Analyst

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $14.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.74. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $14.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $226.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.13. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.59 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth $27,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 39.72%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

