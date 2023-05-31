Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.
Sapiens International Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SPNS stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $26.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sapiens International Company Profile
Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.