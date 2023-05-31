Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Sapiens International from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sapiens International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 3,697.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 312.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

