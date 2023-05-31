Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OPOF stock opened at $16.08 on Monday. Old Point Financial has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPOF. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Old Point Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 200,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It offers various consumer, mortgage, and business banking services, including loan, deposit, and cash management services. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

