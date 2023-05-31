Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hello Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

MOMO stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $465.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.50 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hello Group by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,989,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,152 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Hello Group by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,851,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,627,000 after buying an additional 1,951,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,787,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,452,000 after purchasing an additional 259,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Hello Group by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,344,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,406 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,688,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

