Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 34.67%. The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Anthony Staniak bought 17,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,250.49. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 185,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,598.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Quad/Graphics by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Quad/Graphics by 2,432.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics, Inc engages in the provision of print solutions, media solutions, and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: United States Print and Related Services, International, and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment is involved in printing operations and its products include catalogs, consumer magazines, special insert publications, direct mail, packaging, commercial, and printed products, retail inserts books, and directories.

