United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMC. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.
Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
