United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMC. HSBC cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 122,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 670,460 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,851,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,741,000 after purchasing an additional 240,428 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 13,219,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.