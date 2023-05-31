Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRYBF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
About Cryptoblox Technologies
