Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cryptoblox Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRYBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 355,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Cryptoblox Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRYBF opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01. Cryptoblox Technologies has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

Get Cryptoblox Technologies alerts:

About Cryptoblox Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Cryptoblox Technologies, Inc engages in the development and implementation of blockchain products and services for commercial use. The company was founded on January 16, 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryptoblox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.