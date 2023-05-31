Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Boosted by KeyCorp

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Walt Disney in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the entertainment giant will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.5 %

DIS stock opened at $87.82 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.