Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. Lowered by Zacks Small Cap (OTCMKTS:MEEC)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Small Cap analyst S. Ralston now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Midwest Energy Emissions’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Midwest Energy Emissions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get Midwest Energy Emissions alerts:

Midwest Energy Emissions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.76 million, a PE ratio of -39.00 and a beta of 1.18. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.53.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. is an environmental services and technology company, which engages in the development of mercury emission control technologies. It delivers patented and proprietary solutions to the global coal-power industry to remove mercury from power plant emissions. The company was founded by Richard A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwest Energy Emissions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.