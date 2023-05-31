The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Fundamental Research set a C$86.76 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$72.60.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE BNS opened at C$66.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$68.40. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$63.19 and a 12 month high of C$86.22. The stock has a market cap of C$79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported C$1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.04 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.25 billion.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 58.56%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.