Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.81) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.91) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $197.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $124.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.12. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

