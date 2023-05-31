Wedbush Weighs in on On Holding AG’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for ON in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ON’s FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get ON alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on ONON. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ON to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

ON Stock Performance

ONON stock opened at $27.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.19, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.76. ON has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $34.88.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. ON had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,146,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,956,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares during the period. Bond Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ON by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond Capital Management LP now owns 5,628,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,375 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ON by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,095,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,076 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in ON by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,704,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 828,014 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.