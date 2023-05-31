Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 25th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.01 EPS.
RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.14.
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.996 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.38%.
Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.
