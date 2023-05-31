Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWB. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$29.00.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$25.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$21.21 and a one year high of C$30.86.

Canadian Western Bank ( TSE:CWB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.13. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 32.57%. The business had revenue of C$272.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$275.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.2563739 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Azfar Karimuddin sold 1,050 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.19, for a total value of C$25,401.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

