NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) PT Raised to $127.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $116.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 49.46% from the stock’s previous close.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $84.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.50. NetEase has a 1 year low of $53.09 and a 1 year high of $108.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in NetEase by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

