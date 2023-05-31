Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in May

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,868,200 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 1,728,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 192.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their price target on Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Filo Mining has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $21.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42.

Filo Mining Company Profile

Filo Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.