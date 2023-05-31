C3.ai Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 263,224 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 185% compared to the average volume of 92,221 call options.

C3.ai Trading Up 33.1 %

NYSE:AI opened at $43.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.56. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $44.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.16.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.89 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 98.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $726,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 185,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,192.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock worth $1,667,582 in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AI. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in C3.ai by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

