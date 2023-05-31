Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

IMPUY opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $14.06.

Impala Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.1637 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

