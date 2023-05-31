Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 24,150,000 shares. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.1 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of FYBR opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.85 per share, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at $849,630,587.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have bought a total of 2,158,214 shares of company stock worth $47,244,828 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FYBR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Read More

