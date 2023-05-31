Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.
Bitcoin Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS BTGGF opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. Bitcoin Group has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $34.28.
About Bitcoin Group
