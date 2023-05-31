Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in May

Posted by on May 31st, 2023

Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Bitcoin Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTGGF opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $23.95. Bitcoin Group has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $34.28.

About Bitcoin Group

(Get Rating)

Bitcoin Group SE, a private equity and consulting company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.