Fluence Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.80) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

FLNC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fluence Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $24.50 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 343,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 75.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 178,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 76,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In related news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rebecca Boll sold 19,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $378,946.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,864.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Articles

