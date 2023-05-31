AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AppTech Payments Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of APCX stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76.
AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments
About AppTech Payments
Apptech Payments Corp. engages in the business of utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. The firm is also involved in developing digital payments and a banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AppTech Payments (APCX)
- 3 Stocks Worth Buying at 52-Week Lows
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for AppTech Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppTech Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.