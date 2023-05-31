AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the April 30th total of 151,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AppTech Payments Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of APCX stock opened at $1.83 on Wednesday. AppTech Payments has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76.

AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AppTech Payments

About AppTech Payments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppTech Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AppTech Payments by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AppTech Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppTech Payments by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter.

Apptech Payments Corp. engages in the business of utilizing innovative payment processing and digital banking technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. The firm is also involved in developing digital payments and a banking platform that powers commerce experiences for clients and customers.

