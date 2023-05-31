Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the April 30th total of 5,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $201.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $171.82 and a 52-week high of $334.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,886. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

