Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $25.73 on Monday. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $27.80.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other Kenvue news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $525,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc is a pure-play consumer health company. Its brand portfolio includes AVEENO(R), BAND-AID(R) Brand Adhesive Bandages, JOHNSON’S(R), LISTERINE(R), NEUTROGENA(R), TYLENOL(R) and ZYRTEC(R). Kenvue Inc is based in SKILLMAN, N.J.

