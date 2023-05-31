Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Kobe Steel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Get Kobe Steel alerts:

About Kobe Steel

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, production, and sale of iron and steel. It operates through the following segments: Iron and Steel, Welding, Aluminum and Copper, Machinery, Engineering, Construction Machinery, Power, and Other Businesses. The Iron and Steel Business segment includes steel wire rods and bars, steel sheets, steel billets, steel castings and forgings, titanium and titanium alloys, foundry pig iron, slag products, stainless steel tube, construction materials, and other specialty steel products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.