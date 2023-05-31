Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Raised to “Buy” at Mizuho

Kobe Steel (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Kobe Steel Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KBSTF opened at $7.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16. Kobe Steel has a 52 week low of $4.47 and a 52 week high of $8.04.
About Kobe Steel
