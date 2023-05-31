Daiwa Capital Markets Lowers Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) to Underperform

Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Dowa Price Performance

Dowa stock opened at $32.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. Dowa has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $32.11.

Get Dowa alerts:

About Dowa

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

DOWA HOLDINGS Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies involved in recycling, mining, and smelting. It operates through the following segments: Environmental Management and Recycling, Nonferrous Metals, Electronic Materials, Metal Processing, Heat Treatment, and Others. The Environmental Management and Recycling segment covers waste disposal, resource recycling, soil remediation, and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.